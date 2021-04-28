LPSO: Two arrested for residential contractor fraud

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced two men have been arrested in connection with an investigation into contractor fraud. Joshua Comardelle, 44, of Des Allemands and Richard Comardelle Jr., 44, of Larose each face charges in the investigation.

Beginning in March 2021, detectives began an investigation into Joshua Comardelle after allegations he had accepted money for residential work several months prior but had not completed the job. The victim also indicated that Joshua Comardelle would not return his phone calls after a while. During that investigation, two additional victims came forward with allegations that money had been paid but work had not been started or completed. In all, more than $19,000 had been paid to Joshua Comardelle for three jobs he had not completed. Additionally, Richard Comardelle Jr. was found to be involved in two of the incidents.

Following an investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for both men. On Tuesday, April 27, deputies made contact with the Comardelles in the Galliano area. They were arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux for booking.

Joshua Comardelle was booked on warrants for three counts of Residential Contractor Fraud. He subsequently posted $75,000 bail and was released Tuesday night.

Richard Comardelle Jr. was booked on warrants for two counts of Residential Contractor Fraud and two counts of Contempt of Court. He remains in custody, and bail is set at $35,000.

Richard Comardelle Jr.