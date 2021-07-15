LPSO: Two Juvenile Detention Center Escapees Apprehended in Gray

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the apprehension of two juveniles who had escaped from a detention facility in north Louisiana. The incident occurred in Gray on Wednesday afternoon involving a coordinated effort from parish and state law enforcement.

Just before 1 p.m. on July 14, 2021, deputies received information about juveniles who had escaped from the Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe who were possibly in Lafourche Parish. The juveniles had also reportedly stolen a vehicle in a carjacking in the Alexandria area.

In a coordinated effort, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, and the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice tracked the vehicle to a discount store on LA Highway 316 in Gray. As the two juveniles were walking back to the vehicle, they spotted law enforcement and began to run. Both were quickly apprehended and positively identified as a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male who had escaped from the Monroe facility. One was also found to have had a handgun in his possession.

The juveniles were turned over to the custody of the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice.