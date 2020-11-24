LPSO warns of phone scam targeting senior citizens

From Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office:

SCAM ALERT: Some senior citizens in our area are receiving phone calls asking for personal information in exchange for a voucher for food from the Lafourche Council on Aging. THIS IS A SCAM. Never give personal information on an incoming call. For more signs of a scam, go to LPSO.net/scams.

For more information on the Lafourche Council on Aging and their various programs, go to lafourchecoa.org or call (985) 532-0459.