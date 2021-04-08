LSP: Body Discovered in Des Allemands was Driver of Stolen Vehicle in Lafourche Parish Pursuit

At approximately 6:00 p.m. on April 5, 2021, Troopers with Troop C and Investigators with Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations responded to the area of the Des Allemands Bridge on US Hwy 90 in reference to a deceased male body that was found. The subject did not have a driver’s license or any other means of identification on him.

The body was discovered under the elevated section of the Des Allemands Bridge. The deceased subject had injuries consistent with a fall from the bridge and an autopsy was conducted on April 7, 2021 by the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of death. Efforts to identify the man through medical examination were also unsuccessful. The results of the completed autopsy report are forthcoming.

On the evening of April 7, 2021, State Police investigators learned of a social media post in reference to a missing Gretna, LA man who was last seen on April 5, 2021. Investigators viewed the post and were able to contact the family. They were able to positively identify the deceased subject as 19-year-old Frederick Howard of Gretna, LA.

In a related event, earlier on the morning of April 5th, Troopers with Troop C were involved in a high-speed pursuit of a 2007 Toyota Highlander that was reported stolen in Houma, LA. A Trooper observed the vehicle on US 90 in Raceland and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver accelerated and refused to stop. The driver committed several hazardous violations, including crossing the median and traveling east in the westbound lanes.

The driver continued east in the westbound lanes and began to cross the Des Allemands Bridge the wrong way. Troopers crossed the bridge the correct way, but did not see the suspect vehicle exit the bridge. They turned around and discovered the vehicle crashed and empty at the top of the bridge. Troopers drove down to the base of the westbound lanes to search for the fleeing driver, but were unsuccessful.

State Police investigators worked closely with the Houma Police Department in regards to the stolen vehicle and through the course their investigation, Houma PD was able to identify Howard as a suspect in the theft of the Highlander. State Police investigators were also assisted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office in the investigation and attempts to identify Howard’s body.

This investigation remains active and more information will be released as it becomes available.