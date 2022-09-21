LSP Lieutenant Placed on Leave Following Arrest for Hiring for Sexual Activity

LPPL Larose Branch to expand hours of operation
September 21, 2022
Get ya Muu Muus & Tailgating Essentials Ready for Oct. 1 Maw Maw Walker & Tailgate!
September 21, 2022

Following a sex crime investigation initiated by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in Rapid City, South Dakota, 44-year-old Kirk Thibodeaux has been charged with Hiring for Sexual Activity.  Lt. Kirk Thibodeaux, currently assigned to the Transportation Safety Services/Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, has been placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the criminal and administrative investigation.  Thibodeaux, employed with LSP since 2002, was in South Dakota attending a work related conference.

 

According to information released by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at approximately 3:00am on September 20, 2022 at a local hotel.  The South Dakota charge of Hiring for Sexual Activity is a Class 1 Misdemeanor.  The criminal case has been handed over to the Pennington County States Attorney’s Office.

Louisiana State Police - Press Release
Louisiana State Police - Press Release

Related posts

Christian Carskadon

September 21, 2022

Larose Man Arrested for Having Sex with Underage Relative

Read more