LSP Lieutenant Placed on Leave Following Arrest for Hiring for Sexual Activity

Following a sex crime investigation initiated by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in Rapid City, South Dakota, 44-year-old Kirk Thibodeaux has been charged with Hiring for Sexual Activity. Lt. Kirk Thibodeaux, currently assigned to the Transportation Safety Services/Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, has been placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the criminal and administrative investigation. Thibodeaux, employed with LSP since 2002, was in South Dakota attending a work related conference.

According to information released by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at approximately 3:00am on September 20, 2022 at a local hotel. The South Dakota charge of Hiring for Sexual Activity is a Class 1 Misdemeanor. The criminal case has been handed over to the Pennington County States Attorney’s Office.