LSP: Missing 18 month old found safe, suspect arrested for Aggravated Kidnapping

Shortly after 5:00 pm on August 11, 2021, the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit (Baton Rouge Field Office) was contacted by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office in reference to a possible child abduction, which occurred in New Iberia. Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit, along with the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit, immediately began an investigation into the abducted 18-month-old child and deployed all available resources.

During the course of this investigation, Troopers learned that the child was possibly located at a residence in East Baton Rouge Parish. Troopers arrived at the residence shortly after 6:00 pm on August 11, 2021, and observed the suspect, 25-year-old John Michael Mason of New Iberia, outside the residence with the child. Troopers immediately took Mason into custody and safely recovered the child.

Mason was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail for violating LRS 14:44.2 Aggravated Kidnapping. The incident remains under investigation.