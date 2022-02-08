LSP: Vacherie man arrested for computer-aided sex crimes of a minor

On February 2, 2022, Investigators from the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit – Baton Rouge Field Office in conjunction with the FBI and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a St. James Parish man after they learned of his participation in child exploitation on a social media app. 35-year-old Jacques Folse of Vacherie was arrested for charges related to indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer aided solicitation of a minor.

The initial investigation began on January 5, 2022, when Investigators began an undercover child exploitation case. During the course of the investigation, Folse was identified as having an online conversation with an undercover FBI Agent posing as a guardian for an 11-year-old female. Folse further solicited and agreed to meet the juvenile for sex.

On January 27, 2022, Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Folse in East Baton Rouge Parish. On February 2, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Folse and placed him under arrest. Folse was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail for violating LRS 14:81 Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and LRS 14:81.3 Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor. This remains an active investigation.