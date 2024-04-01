Man arrested after agents find variety of drugs in Lafourche residence

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of Brandon Kidd, 38, of Cut Off on a variety of drug charges.

Narcotics agents had been investigating Kidd and obtained an arrest warrant for distribution of methamphetamine as well as a search warrant for his residence on East 59th Street in Cut Off. On March 28, narcotics agents proceeded to the residence where they located Kidd, and he was taken into custody. During a search of the residence, agents recovered a variety of drugs including the following: over 14 ounces of marijuana, over 22 grams of mushrooms, approximately 9 grams of methamphetamine, more than 11 doses of clonazepam, 18 hydrocodone pills, nearly 6 grams of hash powder, and 22 doses of a generic form of Viagra. Agents also recovered eight firearms and $1,689 in cash along with various drug paraphernalia.

Kidd was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on the warrant for distribution of methamphetamine. He was additionally charged with possession with intent to distribute the following drugs: methamphetamine, hashish, marijuana, clonazepam, hydrocodone, and psilocybin (mushrooms). Kidd was also charged with possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. Bail is set at $206,100.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics Section commander, Lieutenant Adam Dufrene, at (985) 532-4365 or adam-dufrene@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433, at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.