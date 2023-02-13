Man arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder after brutally beating victim

On February 11th, 2023 at approximately 12:22am officers were stationed in front of the Balcony bar located at 7834 Main Street during the Hercules parade. After the conclusion of the parade, officers were monitoring the crowd while it was dispersing when an altercation took place.

The investigation revealed that the victim was walking down the stairs as the suspect identified as Parker Allen was walking up. The two of them had an exchange of words and the suspect struck the victim causing him to fall down the stairs. The suspect then ran down the stairs and straddled the unconscious victim and brutally beat him in the head along with a second victim that had also fallen to the ground. As the officer quickly approached and pulled Allen off of the victim he was able push away from the officer and jumped back onto the victim and again started punching him in the head. The suspect was the taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

Officers then observed that the victim whom was found to be a 43 year old male bleeding and suffering from head trauma. The victim was then transported to a local medical facility with what was considered life threatening injuries to his head. At the present time the victim is recovering from his injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

As a result the suspect Parker Allen was arrested for Simple Battery and one count of Attempted second Degree Murder.