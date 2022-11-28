Man arrested for breaking into change dispenser of local carwash

On November 24th, 2022 at approximately 2100hrs, the Houma Police Department received a report of a subject trying to break into the change dispenser of a carwash on Howard Avenue. The uniform patrol division quickly responded and found that the suspect had actually made it into a storage room of the business and had gained access into a change machine. Officers took suspect into custody without incident and identify him as Leray Vito, 50 years old.

As a result of the investigation, the suspect was arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for Simple Burglary, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and a warrant for failure to appear.