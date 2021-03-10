Man Arrested for Cyber Crimes Against Children

Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has arrested a Jefferson Parish man for Internet crimes against children.

Bryan Castillo, 35 of River Ridge, has been arrested and charged with three counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession). The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“Child pornography is an intolerable crime that inflicts lifelong damage to the victims,” said Attorney General Landry. “In conjunction with our law enforcement partners – we will continue working to bring to justice those who possess, distribute, and manufacture sexual abuse images or videos of children.”

Castillo was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.