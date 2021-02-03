Man Arrested for Trio of Larose Burglaries

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies have arrested a man in connection with burglaries in the Larose area. Craig Moler, 41, of Larose faces three counts of burglary.

On February 1, 2021, deputies responded to three burglary complaints in the Larose area. Deputies found a man had broken into the Larose Civic Center on the evening of January 31, 2021. Surveillance cameras captured video of the man wandering around the facility, and he consumed some of the food products inside. In another incident, which occurred during the early morning hours of February 1, a brick had been thrown through the door of a convenience store on LA Highway 1 in Larose. Surveillance video showed a man had entered the store and rummaged behind the counter. Deputies also responded to a residential burglary at a residence on Zachary Drive.

Through investigation, deputies developed Craig Moler as a suspect in all three incidents. Deputies made contact with him on February 1, and he was found to have stolen property stolen in his possession.

Moler was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He is charged with three counts of Simple Burglary of an Immovable Structure. Bail is set at $110,000, and he is also being held for Louisiana Probation and Parole.