Man Arrested in Lisa Park Subdivision Following Pursuit

Sheriff Tim Soignet said that on Wednesday night, Jan. 12, 2022, Terrebonne Parish deputies were on routine patrol when they spotted a vehicle with non-functioning tail lights that was also the suspect vehicle involved in a shooting in the Broadmoor area on the previous night. During this shooting there was no one injured. The suspect allegedly shot at a random female resident as she was driving on Douglas Dr.

TPSO deputies observed this vehicle at the intersection of Bayou Gardens Blvd. and Saint Louis Canal Rd. Deputies activated the patrol car emergency lights and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver of this vehicle sped off and fled from the deputies. The driver was driving in a reckless manner as he crashed through a chain link fence and landed in a ditch on the property of a business in the 1800 block of Saint Louis Canal Rd. The driver then fled from the vehicle on foot and ran through the Lisa Park Subdivision as the deputies chased him. The deputies were able to locate the suspect in the 6600 block of Willie Lou Ave. He was taken into custody without incident and identified as William Lala.

William Lala, age 30, 507 Elmira Ave. New Orleans, was arrested for driving under suspension, illegal possession of stolen things, tail lamps required, reckless operation of a vehicle, resisting an officer, flight from an officer, hit and run driving, possession of marijuana, simple criminal damage to property, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and illegal use of a weapon. William Lala is being held in jail without bond and faces other charges. This case remains under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, (985)876-2500.

Sheriff Soignet wants to thank the community and our local enforcement agencies for working together and bringing this type of violent criminal to justice.