Man arrested on charges for kidnapping, rape of 13-year-old girl

Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has a man in custody in connection with a 2021 rape and kidnapping of a 13-year-old victim. Marlon Rios, 28 of Gonzalez, La was apprehended on outstanding warrants for the Terrebonne Parish investigation, during a traffic stop conducted by the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s office, where Rios was the driver of the vehicle.

On May 21, 2021, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call from the mother of a 13-year-old, who stated that her daughter was attacked and raped by a Hispanic male, in an isolated sugarcane field near Supreme Drive. The Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division further learned that the father of the victim was attempting to apprehend the male suspect in the field, who was attempting to flee the area on foot. Off-duty officers of the Louisiana State Police, and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office were in the general area, and immediately responded to help with locating the unknown male perpetrator. Despite the best efforts of all officers involved, as well as several concerned citizens, the suspect eluded capture.

Detectives of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) responded to a local hospital where the female victim was taken after the attack. The victim received treatment for minor injuries as a result of the physical attack, as well as injuries associated with the sexual assault. Detectives learned the victim was walking in an isolated area near her neighborhood when a male appeared behind her. Detectives learned that the male physically attacked and restrained the victim, before forcing her into sexual intercourse.

As detectives continued to search the scene, local residents provided detectives with information of a vehicle that was parked at a nearby residence on Supreme Drive that was under construction. Detectives secured the vehicle and obtained a search warrant through the 32nd judicial district court. A search of the vehicle yielded vital evidence that linked Rios to not only possession of the vehicle, but confirmed his identity. As detectives identified Rios, his identity was linked to a previous arrest in the Gonzalez, La. Area, and vital information on Rios was obtained because of that arrest.

Detectives were also provided information that Rios may have been working in the area as a general construction laborer, though that information was unable to be substantiated.

As the investigation progressed, detectives of the Special Victim’s Unit were able to positively identify Rios as the suspect responsible for this attack, and secured arrest warrants for the charges of Second-Degree Kidnapping, and Second-Degree Rape. Detectives continued the search for Rios, who was believed to have fled the State of Louisiana to avoid capture.

This is still an active investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Sheriff Soignet would like to personally thank the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office for their diligent effort in the apprehension of this dangerous perpetrator. As a result, St. Charles Parish, as well numerous communities throughout south Louisiana are a safer place.