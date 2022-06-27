Man arrested on charges of Rape, Molestation of a Juvenile

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man in connection with a sexual assault investigation. Rodney Joseph Arabie Jr, 47, of Houma, was arrested for charges of First-degree Rape, Aggravated Crimes against Nature, and Molestation of a Juvenile, as a result of the investigation.

On June 21, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to a complaint and learned of the allegations of rape and molestation of a juvenile family member, related to Rodney Arabie Jr. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit Detectives were assigned to handle the investigation, and after conducting the investigative process, confirmed the allegations from a female family member of Rodney Joseph Arabie Jr. The investigation revealed that the sexual assault of the victim occurred at multiple residential locations within Terrebonne Parish, over a span of several years.

Detectives of the Special Victim’s Unit located Rodney Joseph Arabie Jr., who was brought in for questioning in the investigation. During the interview, Arabie Jr. admitted to detectives his involvement in the investigation, and confirmed the allegations made by the victim. Rodney Joseph Arabie Jr. was arrested and jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on the charges and was given a $1,350,000.00 bond during a magistrate hearing, by local judges.

Sheriff Soignet would like to commend the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and the Special Victim’s Unit for the outstanding investigative work completed during this sensitive investigation.

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY