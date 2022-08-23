Man arrested on charges related to sexual abuse of a juvenile

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Troy Anthony Jackson Jr., 33, of Gray, was arrested for Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, in connection with the investigation.

In July of 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit Detectives were made aware of a complaint of sexual abuse of a juvenile, which was being investigated by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. During the review of the investigation, Detectives learned that the abuse was on going, and identified the perpetrator as Troy Anthony Jackson Jr. Through the initial investigation, Detectives discovered that the incident(s) occurred at a residence within the parish of Terrebonne, where the victim and her mother were living at the time, but indicators were present that the abuse happened while the victim resided within Lafourche Parish.

Through the course of the investigation, SVU Detectives spoke with the victim and her mother, who confirmed the abuse. The investigation showed that the victim’s parents separated as a result of a relationship the victim’s mother had with Jackson, which caused the mother and victim to move to Terrebonne Parish. The mother’s relationship with Jackson continued while living in Terrebonne, as well as the abuse of the victim.

During the course of the investigation, SVU Detectives interviewed, and arrested Troy Anthony Jackson Jr. for 1 count of Carnal Knowledge of Juvenile, and he is currently being jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $150,000 bond.

Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed this is an ongoing investigation, and additional charges are not known. Sheriff Soignet said, “As always, we ask for patience and privacy for the victim and family. Our Detectives are working diligently to bring a resolution to this unfortunate investigation, and a dangerous offender to justice.”

ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY