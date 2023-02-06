Man arrested on multiple charges after vehicle pursuit with crash, and K-9 assistance

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Shreveport man was arrested after leading officers on a short pursuit in a Westside neighborhood of Houma. Christopher M. Gregoire, 23, was arrested on charges of Proper equipment required, Loud Amplified Noise, Flight from an Officer, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, Illegal Possession of Stolen things, Obstruction of Justice, Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Resisting an Officer, and outstanding warrants through Lafourche Parish, in connection with the incident.

Shortly after 9pm, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents attempted to stop a vehicle near South French Quarter Drive, in reference to several traffic violations. The driver of the vehicle ultimately fled from the initial stop, and led Agents on a brief chase, which ended when the driver drove the vehicle into a waterway at the end of Cascade Drive. As Agents attempted to apprehend the driver, the male suspect exited the crashed vehicle and fled the area on foot into an adjoining wooded area of St. Louis Canal Road. The TPSO K-9 and Patrol Divisions responded to the area, and the male suspect was located hiding in a wooded area a short time later, with the use of a TPSO K-9.

As Agents continued to investigate the incident, they learned that the vehicle in question was stolen through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and were able to positively identify the driver as Christopher M. Gregoire. Further investigation revealed that Gregoire was also wanted through Lafourche Parish for several unrelated felony offenses.

Christopher M. Gregoire was transported to a local medical facility, where he received medical treatment for conditions connected to the incident. During the course of the investigation, Authorities discovered that Gregoire was in possession of a loaded firearm, which was later determined to have an obliterated serial number. Agents were also able to substantiate that Gregoire was listed as a Convicted Felon through the State of Louisiana.

Christopher M. Gregoire was later released from a local hospital and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on multiple charges stemming from the incident and is currently jailed on a $401,100.00 total bond by local judges.

Sheriff Soignet praises the work of the TPSO Narcotics, K-9, and Patrol Divisions for their outstanding work in this investigation. Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “Our Agents and Deputies did an amazing job in keeping the public safe during this dangerous situation. This situation had many different levels of concern, but our personnel did what was necessary to bring this dangerous offender to justice, and the community is safer as a result of their actions.”

ALL ARRESTED ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY