Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Weekend Shooting in Raceland

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced an arrest has been made in a weekend shooting in Raceland that resulted in one man being injured. Terrence Crandle Jr., 19, of Raceland is charged with attempted murder in the incident.

On May 13, 2022, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Market Street in Raceland. Crandle was no longer on scene but had reportedly stolen a woman’s iPhone and car keys following an argument. Deputies learned Crandle had allegedly bit the woman and punched her on the arm two days prior.

Just before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, deputies received a call about a shooting in the area of Ayo Street in Raceland. While in route to the scene, deputies heard additional shots fired in the area of Market Street and Buford Street. They learned Crandle had been in another argument with the same woman from the day prior, and that he had shot at another man. The victim received a graze wound from one of the rounds.

Deputies located Crandle inside a residence on Market Street and he was taken into custody. Following the investigation, Crandle was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux for booking. He was charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, Felony Theft, and Domestic Abuse Battery. Bail is set at $1,002,000.