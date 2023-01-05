Man cited by LWDF for alleged illegal drugs and hunting violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Pierre Part man for alleged illegal drugs and hunting violations on Jan. 1 in Assumption Parish.

Agents cited Jasson Hebert, 49, for hunting wild quadrupeds during illegal hours, taking an alligator during a closed season, hunting deer without a deer license and deer tags, failing to validate deer harvest, possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Agents received a complaint about Hebert hunting during illegal hours in Assumption Parish and setup surveillance in the area. Agents observed Hebert walking through a swampy area on Jan. 1 at 2:30 a.m. shining a light while carrying a .22 rifle. Agents made contact with Hebert and he admitted he was actively hunting.

Agents then smelled an odor of marijuana and found Hebert in possession of marijuana. Agents escorted him back to his residence on foot where agents found him possession of a live infant alligator and a recently harvested deer carcass. Hebert admitted to harvesting the deer without the required deer hunting license and deer tags.

Agents also learned that Hebert did not have permission to access the lands he was hunting. Agents also found that the rifle he was hunting with had an obliterated serial number.

Hunting wild quadrupeds during illegal hours brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Possessing an alligator during a closed season carries a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Hunting deer without a deer license and deer tags and failing to validate deer harvest bring up to a $350 fine for each offense.

Possession of marijuana brings up to a $100 fine. Criminal trespassing carries a $100 to $500 fine and up to 30 days in jail. Possession of a firearm with obliterated serial numbers brings up to a $1,000 fine and one to five years in jail.

Hebert may also face civil restitution for the illegally taken deer totaling $1,624.

Agents participating in the case are Lt. Scott Dupre, Sgt. Gerald Sander, Corporal Jeremy Foret and Corporal Christopher Hebert.