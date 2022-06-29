Man cited for illegal possession of snakes

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a St. Martin Parish man for alleged illegal possession of venomous snakes on June 20. Agents cited Caleb M. Hudson, 40, of Breaux Bridge, for illegal possession of two venomous and restricted snakes.

Agents received a tip that Hudson was in possession of the venomous snakes. Agents secured a search warrant for Hudson’s home and found two copperhead snakes in plastic totes. Agents seized the two copperheads and donated them to the Audobon and Alexandria Zoos.

Possession of venomous and restricted snakes brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Agent involved in the case are Senior Agent Lucas Hidalgo and Sgt. Ryan Faul.