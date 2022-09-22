Man found with drugs and a rifle after causing a disturbance in Galliano

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Galliano man found with drugs after causing a disturbance involving a firearm. Hobie Gisclair, 31 of Galliano was arrested on Wednesday.

On September 21, deputies responded to the area of East 103rd Street in Galliano in reference to a man yelling at people, carrying a rifle, and running around the area. When deputies arrived, they located Gisclair sitting on the front porch of his residence holding a rifle. Other deputies and officers from Port Fourchon Harbor Police and Golden Meadow Police arrived to assist. He began arguing with deputies as they attempted to get him to cooperate. After a short time, deputies were able to safely take Gisclair into custody. Deputies found him in possession of suspected methamphetamine and heroin, as well as drug paraphernalia. Deputies determined that while he was carrying the gun and yelling at people, he never pointed the weapon at anyone.

Gisclair was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with possession of heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, as well as illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and disturbing the peace. Bail is set at $121,100.

Due to its proximity to the incident, South Lafourche High School was placed on lockdown for a short time that morning.