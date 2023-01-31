Man in Custody for Several Vehicle Thefts and Burglaries in Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced one man is in custody in connection with several thefts and burglaries in the Thibodaux area. Jamyren Caffery, 18, of Marrero is in custody in New Orleans and faces charges in Lafourche Parish.

On the morning of January 30, 2023, deputies and detectives responded to the Thibodaux area due to three calls of vehicles having been stolen. Two SUVs were stolen, one from Kettle Drive and the other from Laverne Drive. A truck had also been stolen from Millstone Drive. Detectives were also investigating several burglaries and thefts in the Thibodaux area as well.

On Monday night, officers with the New Orleans Police Department located one of the stolen SUVs and took four individuals into custody. Lafourche Parish detectives arrived in New Orleans a short time later to assist with the investigation. Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for one of those individuals arrested by NOPD – Jamyron Caffery. Caffery remains in the custody of New Orleans Police due to charges in that jurisdiction, but in Lafourche Parish, he will ultimately be charged with nine counts of burglary, three counts of theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of theft of a firearm, and one count of felony theft.

The investigation into these crimes in Thibodaux is continuing, and additional arrests are possible.

Most cases of vehicle burglaries in Lafourche Parish occur when a vehicle is left unlocked. Similarly, many cases of vehicle theft occur when vehicles are locked with keys left inside. Sheriff Webre is strongly urging everyone to assist in keeping communities safe by always securing vehicles and never leaving keys or valuables inside – especially not in plain sight.

“These thieves are extremely mobile, hitting several cars in a single neighborhood in just minutes,” said Sheriff Webre. “They prey upon trustworthy people in safe communities hoping they leave their guard down. I encourage everyone when leaving their vehicle at any time, to be sure it is locked with no keys or valuables inside. Criminals are looking for easy targets, and the best way to protect yourself is to make it more difficult for thieves to steal from you.”