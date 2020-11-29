Man killed in shootout with police in Houma

A man was killed in a shootout with Houma police on Sunday.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Houma Police responded to a report of shots fired on Stovall Street in Houma. When officers arrived, they located a man walking in the street with a gun. Officers from Houma Police Department and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office attempted to deescalate the situation, as the man began making comments about “suicide by cop”. The man began firing his weapon at the officers, who returned fire. The man was fatally struck in the shootout.

“Law enforcement personnel made numerous attempts to deescalate the situation but were put in a position to protect citizens within the community from a subject firing a weapon at random,” Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman told the Times this morning.

Due to personnel from Houma Police Department and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office being involved, Chief Dana Coleman and Sheriff Tim Soignet contacted the Louisiana State Police to handle the investigation.