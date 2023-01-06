Man leads officers on pursuit on Eastside

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that in the early afternoon hours of January 5, a Houma man was arrested after leading officers on a short pursuit on the Eastside of Houma. Shawn David Broyard Jr., 30, was arrested on charges of Speeding, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Resisting an Officer, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Criminal Trespassing, and outstanding warrants for the Houma Police Department, in connection with the incident.

Shortly before 1 p.m., a Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle near Thompson Road for a speeding violation, who ultimately refused to stop, and led Deputies on a brief chase, which ended near the Presque Isle subdivision. As Deputies attempted apprehend the driver, the male suspect fled the area on foot into a local subdivision. The TPSO received assistance from the Houma Police Department in capturing the driver, after a caller provided information that a male suspect was seen hiding in the backyard of a residence in the 100 block of Presque Isle.

TPSO Deputies and Houma PD Officers responded to the area, and were able to locate the male suspect, who was taken into custody peacefully. During the course of the investigation, Deputies located two firearms, contained within a bag, which were believed to have been in the possession of the male suspect at the time he fled on foot. Through further investigation, Deputies identified the male suspect as Shawn David Broyard Jr. Deputies also confirmed that Broyard had outstanding warrants through the Houma Police Department for an unrelated case, in addition to being confirmed as a Convicted Felon.

Shawn Broyard was questioned in connection with the incident, and ultimately admitted to being in possession of the bag which contained the firearms but denied being aware of the contents. Broyard was later booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on multiple charges and is currently jailed on a $285,000 total bond by local judges.

Sheriff Soignet praises the work of the TPSO Patrol Division and would like to personally thank the Houma Police Department for their assistance in the incident. Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “The Deputies and Officers did an amazing job in keeping the public safe during a dangerous situation. This situation had the potential to end very differently, and our community is safer now that he is in custody.”

ALL ARRESTED ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY.