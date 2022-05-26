Man reportedly shot at prior to arrested for attempted carjacking

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Labadieville man has been arrested for an attempted carjacking in Thibodaux after someone reportedly shot at him. Patrick Gilton, 41, was arrested early Wednesday morning following the incident.

At approximately 10:15 p.m. on May 24, 2022, deputies responded to an attempted carjacking at a gas station on St. Mary Street in Thibodaux. When deputies arrived, they made contact with a husband and wife who had been fueling both of their vehicles when a man, later identified as Gilton, began running toward them. The woman entered her vehicle in an attempt to leave the area, but Gilton opened the passenger door and entered the vehicle. Gilton told the woman to drive him away from the area. The woman exited her car as her husband approached the man, telling him to get out of the car. Gilton refused and made a threatening statement indicating he was armed with a weapon. Believing the man had a gun, the husband then returned to his vehicle. The man attempted to start the woman’s car, but could not, so, he ran away from the area.

As deputies searched the nearby area, they were able to locate Gilton. When deputies questioned him about the carjacking incident, he said he was trying to get away from someone shooting at him. Deputies searched the area where the alleged incident took place but could not locate any shell casings or any other signs of a shooting incident. Gilton also did not provide any other information such as who was allegedly shooting at him or why.

Gilton was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. He was charged with Attempted Carjacking. Bail is set at $100,000.