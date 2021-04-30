Man shot in parking lot of Houma gas station

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Officers responded to a shooting this morning, April 30, 2021, around 10:55 a.m., at a gas station in the 700 block of Bayou Gardens Blvd., Houma, La.

When deputies and detectives arrived at Express Convenience Store, 735 Bayou Gardens Blvd., they learned that a 20-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of the store and was transported to a local hospital by a privately owned vehicle. The victim suffered with two gunshot wounds and he remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Detectives received information that there was some sort of conversation between the victim and the suspect prior to the shooting.

This investigation is ongoing and TPSO detectives are asking for anyone with information to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, 985-876-2500, or Crime Stoppers, 1(800)743-7433. You may become eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.00.