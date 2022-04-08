Man shot in the face; Five subjects wanted

On March 30, 2022 at approximately 5:00 pm, the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting at the corner of Prince Collins and Park Ave. Upon arrival officers located one 24-year-old male subject suffering from a single gunshot to the face. The victim was transported via ambulance to a local medical facility where he is recovering from his injuries.

As the investigation continued officers learned that there were multiple subjects involved in a shootout where over 60 spent shell casings were recovered from several different weapons that were used in the shooting. As the exchange of gunfire was taking place, the victim was struck in the face.

As a result of the investigation the following suspects have warrants issued for their arrest.

ASHLEY JAMAL HARRIS , aka “ASH”, 41yoa of 119 Square Wolfe Ln., 2 counts of Attempted 2 nd degree Murder, One count Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Louis Elliot Walker, aka "Big Lou", 30yoa of 146 Stovall Street , 2counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, 1 count of Possession of a firearm by a Convicted Felon

Danny Ray Howard, aka "Danny Ray", 32yoa of 105 Stovall Street , 2 counts of Principal to Attempted Second Degree Murder

Terrel Toussant Naquin 23yoa of 219 Morrison Avenue, 2counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, 1 count of Possession of a firearm by Convicted Felon

(JUVENILE , 17 years old) 5 counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder, One count of Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile.

The investigation is still ongoing and the motive for the shooting has not been determined. Further details may be released at a later date and time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.