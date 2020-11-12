Man shot several times in Houma; police investigating

The Houma Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, during which a man was shot several times, Lt. Travis Theriot confirmed with the Times.

He was immediately taken to a local medical facility to be treated for his injuries, police said.

The incident occurred in the area of Main Street and Polk Street and that section of the road is still blocked off, Theriot said.

The investigation is in the early stages, he said, and more information will be released at a later time.

Officers are asking anyone with information o contact the Houma Police Department or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.