Man shot while in parking lot of local night club on Barataria Ave.

On November 28th, 2022 at approximately 12:00am, the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Barataria Avenue.

The victim was a 23-year-old male victim whom was transported to a local medical facility for treatment and is currently in stable condition.

The investigation revealed that the victim was standing in the parking lot of Club Thirsty which is located in the 1300 Block of Barataria Avenue when someone started shooting for an unknown reason. As a result of the shooting the victim was shot multiple times in the upper body. The suspect appears to have been firing from Lafayette Street towards some patrons that were on the exterior of the establishment.

A suspect has not been developed and the motive is unknown at this time. Further details may be released at a later date and time.

We are asking that anyone with information that related to this incident to please contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.