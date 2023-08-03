Man Sought for Four Counts of Attempted Murder for Tuesday Shooting in Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Houma man is being sought for four counts of attempted murder following a shooting incident in Thibodaux on Tuesday. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Nehru Davis, 23.

At 12:15 a.m. on August 1, 2023, deputies responded to a call of gunshots at an apartment on Meadow Circle in Thibodaux. Several rounds struck the front door and a window of the apartment. There were several people inside the apartment including three children.

Through investigation, detectives learned Nehru Davis had been sending threatening messages to the female resident of the apartment. In the two hours following the shooting, Davis sent text messages and placed a phone call to the woman. Following the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Davis’ arrest for four counts of attempted second degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives have been working with investigators from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office attempting to locate Davis. He is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, the public is advised to call 911 immediately.

If anyone has information on this crime or Davis’ possible whereabouts, you can also submit a tip anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.