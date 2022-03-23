Man Sought in Overnight Shooting in Choctaw

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a man is being sought in connection to an overnight shooting in Choctaw. Detectives are searching for Robert Fessler, 33, who is facing a charge of Aggravated Second Degree Battery in the incident.

At 11:55 p.m. on March 22, 2022, deputies received a call of gunshots heard in the 3100 block of Choctaw Road. Moments later, deputies received another call reporting a man had been shot. When deputies arrived, they found a 50-year-old man had been shot in the arm. The victim was transported to a local hospital, and his injury is not life-threatening.

Investigators learned Fessler and his wife were living in a trailer and were recently served with an eviction notice. On Tuesday night, the owner went to check on the property and found they were still at the residence. Fessler got into an argument with the owner, and he eventually pulled out a gun. Fessler reportedly fired several rounds, one of which struck the property owner in the arm. Fessler and his wife then left the area.

Detectives have obtained a warrant for Fessler for Aggravated Second Degree Battery. He was last seen driving a white Dodge Durango with no license plate. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.