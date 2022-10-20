Man stabbed on Morgan Street

On October 20, 2022, shortly after 12pm, Houma Police responded to the area of Morgan Street and Beaumont Street in reference to a stabbing. During the investigation, a male victim was discovered suffering from a stab wound to his mid torso. Officers were advised the victim was transported to a local hospital by unknown means for his injuries.

Houma Police Officers were able to locate the victim as the investigation continued. The victim’s condition is only known to be stable at this time. It appeared the incident occurred over a disagreement between the victim and suspect.

Houma Police Department Investigators are attempting to identify the suspect known only, at this time, as a black male, approximately 45 to 65 years of age. The suspect immediately left the area after the incident.

At this point, Houma Police Investigators are in the early stages of the investigation and further information will be released as it develops.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.