Man, Two Teenagers Charged in Armed Robbery and Shooting Incident in Galliano

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a man and two teenagers have been charged in connection with an armed robbery in Galliano on Tuesday. A 17-year-old male faces numerous charges including armed robbery and attempted murder. Bryce Cheramie, 22, of Larose and a 16-year-old male are also charged with Armed Robbery in the incident.

Through investigation, detectives learned the three had arranged to meet an 18-year-old male at a Galliano residence on February 16, 2021, with the intention of robbing him. The three were present when the 18-year-old arrived, and he remained in his truck. One of the teens tried to force his way into the truck, but the driver began to drive away. As he did, several rounds were fired, some of which struck the truck. Through investigation, detectives developed Cheramie and the two teens as suspects in the incident.

Both teens were taken into custody and placed at the Juvenile Justice Facility in Thibodaux. The 16-year-old was charged with Armed Robbery. The 17-year-old, who investigators identified as the suspected shooter, was found to have two stolen firearms in his possession, as well as several large bags of marijuana and other products containing marijuana. He was charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, two counts of Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. He was additionally charged with Aggravated Burglary stemming from a separate incident in November.

Deputies made contact with Cheramie on February 17, 2021. He was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on the charge of Armed Robbery. He was also booked on outstanding warrants for Contempt of Court for the 17th Judicial District and the Town of Golden Meadow. Bail for the 17th Judicial District charges is set at $55,000, and he is also being held on a cash bond of $422.50 for the contempt charge in Golden Meadow.