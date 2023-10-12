Man wanted for Attempted 2nd degree murder, other charges

On October 8, 2023 at approx. 7:30am, Officers responded to the 100 block of Engeron Street in reference to an disturbance.

Upon arrival, contact was made with the complainant who stated her ex-boyfriend, identified as Quintemese Marzell, 31 years old, arrived at her residence and confronted her current boyfriend. A confrontation occurred between Quintemese and the victim where the victim was struck in the head with a hammer. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and while at the hospital, Quintemese returned to the residence and stole the complainant’s vehicle. Quintemese then damaged the vehicle and attempted to drive it into Bayou Terrebonne but was unsuccessful.

An arrest warrant for Quintemese was obtained for Attempted 2nd degree murder, Obstruction of Justice, Simple burglary, Felony Criminal Damage to Property, and Stalking.

Anyone with information on the location of Quintemese Marzell is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.