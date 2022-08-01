Man wanted for Theft from local school

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in identifying a man responsible for burglarizing a local Terrebonne school and stealing multiple items.

​On July 29, 2022, Terrebonne Parish deputies responded to a local Terrebonne school, where they learned a burglary had taken place on the night prior, and multiple items were stolen from the school. Patrol Deputies were able to obtain security video from the school, and where able to secure a photograph of the person responsible. Terrebonne Detectives were assigned to the case and are actively investigating the incident.

​Sheriff Soignet urges anyone with information on this investigation, or the identity of the photographed offender, to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (985)876-2500 or Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward for information.