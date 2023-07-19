Man Wanted in Saturday Shooting Arrested in St. Mary Parish

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Houma man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday in Raceland. Tyren Authement, 21, was arrested in St. Mary Parish on Tuesday.

Just after 2 a.m. on July 15, 2023, deputies responded to a shooting reported in the 1600 block of LA Highway 182 in Raceland. A man had suffered a graze wound to the face in the incident. No other injuries were reported. Through investigation, Authement was identified as the alleged shooter. Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest and contacted the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office for assistance in locating Authement.

On Tuesday, July 18, Lafourche and Terrebonne investigators were conducting surveillance and located Authement traveling toward St. Mary Parish and contacted their sheriff’s office for assistance. A patrol deputy with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop and identified Authement as the driver. Lafourche and Terrebonne deputies also arrived to assist with the investigation on the traffic stop. After obtaining a search warrant, deputies recovered firearms, drugs and money from the vehicle. Authement was arrested and booked in St. Mary Parish for illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute heroin, transactions involving drug proceeds, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond has not been set on these charges.

Authement is awaiting transfer to Lafourche Parish where he will be booked on additional charges of attempted second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bail for those charges is set at $1.1 million.

Sheriff Webre would like to thank Sheriff Tim Soignet and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, as well as Sheriff Blaise Smith and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in apprehending this suspect.