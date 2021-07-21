Man Wanted in Terrebonne Parish Found with Guns and Drugs in Lafourche in Joint Investigation

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a man as part of a joint operation on Monday. Brett Gabriel Jr., 28, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Terrebonne and faces new charges in Lafourche Parish after a search of his residence turned up guns, drugs, and cash.

Detectives in Terrebonne Parish had obtained a warrant for Gabriel’s arrest for illegal purchase of a firearm by a convicted felon using fake identification as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and identity theft. Through investigation, they learned of a residence in the 300 block of St. Charles Bypass Road in Thibodaux in which Gabriel was associated.

Lafourche Parish detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence on St. Charles Bypass Road. Detectives from both parishes arrived at the residence on July 19, 2021, and Gabriel was taken into custody. During a search of the residence, investigators found three firearms, fake driver’s licenses, drugs, and cash.

Narcotics agents responded to the residence to assist and obtained an additional search warrant in reference to the narcotics. In all, agents seized approximately 92 grams of suspected marijuana, 763 doses of Xanax, 34 doses of Adderall, 7 bottles of Promethazine with Codeine, $2,080 in cash, as well as drug paraphernalia and surveillance equipment.

Gabriel was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule V Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, as well as Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Xanax. Bail is set at $215,500. He is also being held for Terrebonne Parish on the aforementioned warrants.