Marrero Man Cited for Gross Littering in Lafourche Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited a Marrero man for alleged littering violations on July 31 in Lafourche Parish.

Agents cited James E. Blanchard, 59, of Marrero, for gross littering.

Agents were on patrol in Vacherie when they observed an abandoned vessel on South Spruce Street. After further investigation, agents learned that Blanchard was the owner of the 14-foot vessel.

Agents later made contact with Blanchard and he admitted to dumping the vessel intentionally.

Gross littering carries up to a $900 fine, up to 30 days in jail and 16 hours of community service in a litter abatement program.

Agents participating in the case are Agent Mason Castello, Agent Cody Salpietra and Agent Austin Anderson.