Mississippi Fisherman Cited For Alleged Menhaden Violations in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents concluded an investigation into a menhaden fishing complaint in Terrebonne Parish near Vermillion Bay on July 19.

Agents cited Michael J. Tapper, 47, of Moss Point, Miss., for allegedly conducting menhaden fishing activity within the restricted quarter mile buffer zone.

LDWF aerial surveillance observed Tapper’s mother ship vessel, “Kittiwake“ fishing one tenth of a mile from the inside/outside line; well inside of the quarter mile buffer zone. The net-tending boat was observed making a set even further north into the closed area.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission has established a quarter mile area along Louisiana’s coast, which remains permanently closed to menhaden fishing. The Commission established further coastal buffer restrictions for areas off Elmer’s Island, Grand Isle, and West Grand Terre Island.

The max fine for a violation of commission rules and regulations is $350. In addition, agents determined that 86,660 pounds of menhaden was in the set illegally harvested from closed waters, which is subject to civil restitution totaling over $9,500.

Agents participating in the case are Lt. Adam Young, Corporal Dylan Egan, Senior Agent Katie Matthias, Senior Agent Shea Schexnaydre and Agent Jimmie Daniel.