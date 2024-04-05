Mobile Man Charged in Terrebonne Parish Armed Robbery Case

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of Mobile, AL man on charges stemming from a incident investigated by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division. Dernathius Sheward Jackson, 46, was arrested for multiple felony offenses for his involvement in the investigation.

On April 4th, shortly after 9:00 a.m., the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division were called to a business in the 3800 block of West Park Ave, in response to a report of a disturbance. When Deputies arrived, contact was made with the caller, who explained that an unknown black male robbed him at gunpoint in the bathroom of the business, taking his wallet. The victim provided details to Authorities describing the weapon used, and a description of the person responsible. Deputies quickly began the investigation, and located a male subject matching the description of the suspect, near the business.

Deputies completed an initial search and did not locate the firearm, but did identify the male as Dernathius Sheward Jackson, of Mobile, AL. As the investigation continued, Authorities learned additional details of the incident, which led to a secondary search of the business. During that search, Deputies located a firearm, which matched the exact description provided by the victim. As Deputies located the firearm, Jackson fled the area on foot, in an attempt to evade capture, but was apprehended safely a short time later.

Deputies questioned Jackson, who provided information that led Deputies to a nearby vehicle, which was linked to Jackson. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle was recently stolen from Mobile, AL, and additional evidence was located to connect Jackson to the theft.

Deputies arrested Dernathius Sheward Jackson on charges of Armed Robbery, Armed Robbery; Use of a firearm, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Theft of a motor vehicle, and Resisting an officer. Jackson remains jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, on No Bond by local judges

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the quick response of the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, which directly affected the apprehension of Jackson, and overall safe resolution of this incident. Sheriff Soignet said, “Our Deputies do an incredible job when dealing with the dangers of their day-to-day encounters. I can’t say enough about how amazing this Division is, and the level of safety they provide for our community.”Mobile Man Charged in Terrebonne Parish Armed Robbery Case