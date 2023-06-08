Montegut man arrested on multiple drug charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Montegut man on multiple narcotics related charges, in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Austin Joseph Naquin, 27, was located and arrested for multiple narcotics violations, stemming from the investigation.

In May of 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force began receiving anonymous information in regard to illegal narcotics-based activity in the Montegut area, where Austin Naquin was identified and named as the person responsible. Agents began an investigation into Naquin, which culminated in Agents encountering Naquin at a residence in the 100 block of Dennis Street, on May 25th, shortly after 3:30 pm. As Agents contacted Naquin, he was found to be in possession of close to 125 grams of suspected methamphetamines on his person, and he was immediately detained.

As Agents continued the investigation, they determined that Naquin shared his residence with his girlfriend and her small child, who were present within the residence at the time of contact. Agents interviewed Naquin, who admitted to additional narcotics being present within the residence, which led to a consensual search of Naquin’s home and vehicle. At the completion of the search, Agents located close to 370 additional grams of suspected Methamphetamines, over 20 grams of Marijuana, along with numerous items of drug paraphernalia consistent with the distribution of illegal narcotics, in the home.

Agents later arrested Austin Joseph Naquin on charges of Illegal Use of a CDS in the presence of persons under 17, Possession with the Intent to Distribute a CDS II, Possession of Drug paraphernalia, and Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS I. Naquin was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains on a $51,000 total bond by local judges.

This is an ongoing investigation, and additional details will be released as they become available.

Sheriff Soignet would like to commend the Narcotics Task Force for the outstanding work achieved in this investigation. Sheriff Soignet said, “I’m extremely proud of the Agents of our Narcotics Task Force, and the tremendous job they continue to do day in and day out to rid our parish of dangerous narcotics and offenders. Our Agents are a dedicated group of individuals who are relentless with the enforcement of narcotics activity in our parish, and we are very lucky to have this group protecting our community.”

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to remind residents that suspicious behavior and drug related activity information can always be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY