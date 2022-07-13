Mother of murdered toddler, boyfriend face murder charges

In a press conference this morning, Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman shared details of the horrible crime that rocked our community yesterday, the murder of Ezekiel Harry, age 2.

Maya Jones, 28, the mother of Ezekiel Harry, and her live-in boyfriend, Jermaine Robinson, 37, were arrested and booked on first-degree murder charges. According to District Attorney Joe Waitz Jr. they could potentially face the death penalty if convicted for their crimes.

Ezekiel’s lifeless body was found by Houma Police investigators inside a black duffel bag in a garbage can on Dapsit Street around 6 p.m. yesterday evening. His mother had previously provided a fabricated story as to what had happened to the boy. Discrepancies in her story, however, led investigators to suspect foul play.

Jones eventually led investigators to her son’s body, ending the hours-long search of waterways and neighborhoods.

The cause of death is still unknown.

Chief Coleman shared surveillance images that show Jones and Robinson carrying a black bag that is believed to be holding Ezekiel’s body in the area of Cadiere Street. Another image clearly shows the pair walking with the duffle. The final image shows them returning several hours later without the bag.

The full press conference can be viewed below: