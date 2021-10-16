Multiple arrests made at local high school football game

Sheriff Tim Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives and deputies made multiple arrests at the H.L. Bourgeois vs Thibodaux High School Football game on Friday night October 15th.

​Sheriff Soignet advised that detectives with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Intel/Gang unit began receiving information from concerned citizens that there was an increased potential for violence at this football game. These detectives then began working closely with School Resource Officers and Sheriff Soignet had additional security assigned to the football game by way of Detectives, Uniformed Patrol and K9 Officers. During the course of the game and immediately after, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Officemade multiple adult and juvenile arrests as well as recovering three illegal possessed firearms in or near the football stadium.

​The following arrests were made:

1.) Marcos Menendez 09-25-03 (residing at 139 Nora T Ln)

Battery on police officer with force or violence

2 cts Resisting an officer

2.) Maximelion Nikos Cardenas 08-29-02 (Residing at 109 Rocehlle Villa St)

Battery on a police officer

Resisting arrest

3.) Carlos Flores 07-19-99 (residing at 533 Marietta Place)

2 cts Battery on police officer with force or violence

4.) Gus Washington 11-01-2000 (residing at 514 Walker Dr)

Possession of firearm on school grounds

Possession of concealed firearm

Summons issued:

1.) Gabriel Cardenas 01-17-01

Possession of tobacco on school grounds

Entering and remaining

Resisting

2.) Leonard Williams 06-19-99

Interfering with Law Enforcement

Juvenile Arrests:

1.) 15 year old juvenile

Resisting arrest

Possession of firearm

Possession of firearm on school grounds

2.) 17 year old juvenile

Possession of tobacco on school grounds

Possession of tobacco by juvenile

Resisting by force or violence

Entering and remaining

Battery on police officer

Disarming police officer

​Sheriff Soignet would like to thank the concerned citizens for reaching out to the sheriff’s office to relay the information they werereceiving.