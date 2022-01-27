Multiple Arrests Made In Active Attempted Murder Investigation

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the Thibodaux Police Department has been investigating a shooting that occurred on the evening of Sunday, January 23, 2022. As a result of the investigation thus far, Roderick Wayne Carter Jr. (B/M, 19 of Thibodaux, La.), and two black male juveniles were charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder (Felony).

On Sunday, January 23, 2022, shortly before 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Iris Street & Martin Luther King Drive. Upon arrival to the scene, Officers located a 20 year old black male victim, who had been shot several times. While detectives responded to the scene, medical personnel transported the victim to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Through investigation, it was learned that the victim was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex in the 1400 block of M.L.K. Drive, at which time gunfire began coming from the direction of a vehicle that stopped on Iris Street. The victim and several vehicles were struck during the incident.

Further investigation led officers to securing warrants on the two juveniles and Roderick Wayne Carter Jr. for Attempted Second Degree Murder. On today, Wednesday, January 26, 2022, both juveniles (14 years of age and 16 years of age) were apprehended and a search warrant on Carters residence later followed, which also led to his arrest.

Carter was transported and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he is being held on a $500,000.00 bond. Both juveniles were transported to the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Detention Center where they are being held on a $250,000.00 bond each.

The incident remains under investigation and detectives are not ruling out the possibility of additional suspects or charges. A suspected motive of the shooting and further details of the investigation is being withheld at this time, in attempt to protect the integrity of the investigation. More information will be released as it can be made available to the public. Chief Zeringue would like to thank the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the investigation.