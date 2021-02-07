Multiple people injured in Thibodaux shooting

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported last night detectives and officers were on scene of a shooting in the 1100 block of Tiger Drive. After responding to reports of shots fired, it was learned that multiple subjects were struck by gunfire.

It was reported last night that none of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries. More information will be released as the investigation continues.

Chief Zeringue asks our community partners to come forward with any information they may have regarding this incident.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.