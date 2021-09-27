Murder Suspect Also Charged with Attempted First Degree Murder of Five Troopers

On September 25, 2021, shortly before 9:00 p.m., the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was requested to investigate a shooting incident involving Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop C.

Preliminary investigation revealed at approximately 8:00 p.m., Troop C was notified by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office of a shooting incident that occurred in the 1800 block of Bull Run Road in Schriever. The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Patrick Waddle of Schriever, left the scene in a vehicle after the shooting. As responding Troopers traveled north on Bull Run Road, they witnessed the vehicle Waddle was driving approach them. The Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it continued to travel south. As Waddle passed the Troopers, he fired multiple shots before turning onto a private driveway and into a wooded area. During the course of the interaction, a Trooper discharged his service weapon. Waddle was uninjured and continued to flee into the wooded area.

Troopers, along with personnel from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, Houma Police Department, Thibodaux Police Department, Golden Meadow Police Department, and Port Fourchon Harbor Police Department set up a perimeter in the area. An extensive manhunt began that lasted until the early hours of September 26, 2021. Around 4:00 a.m., Waddle was located by law enforcement personnel and taken into custody without incident.

The injured Trooper was transported to a nearby hospital, treated for minor injuries to his head, and released a short time later. No other law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident.

Louisiana State Police is investigating the Trooper-involved shooting. The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab also assisted with the scene. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the initial shooting involving Waddle.

Waddle was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Jail on charges related to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation. Louisiana State Police obtained an arrest warrant charging Waddle with an additional 5 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder on a Police Officer. This investigation is still active and no further information is available at this time.