Murder suspect arrested for alleged involvement in Morgan Street shooting in 2022

The Houma Police Department would like to announce on March 17, 2023 the Houma Police Department received information on the possible location of Henry Harris. With the assistance of the New Orleans Police Department Harris was taken into custody without incident and is now being held in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

Warrants were issued for the arrest of Kereon Alexander, 22 years old, and Henry Harris III, 27 years old, for Second Degree Murder back in February.

Original story:

On November 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Morgan Street. Upon arrival officers located a 56 year old female that had been shot. The victim is identified as Lanore Menard of Houma and was transported to a local medical facility where she died as a result of her injuries.

The investigation has revealed that for an unknown reason the suspect discharged a firearm into the House where Menard resided and struck her. The suspect then fled the area and has not yet been identified. The motive for the shooting is unknown as the investigation is in the infant stages and further details will be released at a later date and time.