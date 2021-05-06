Murder suspect who gunned down victim in Thibodaux in 2017 found Guilty after three day trial

Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell announced that a Napoleonville man charged with Second Degree Murder in November of 2017 was convicted as charged by a Lafourche Parish jury on Wednesday, May 5th.

Tremell Batiste, 24, shot the victim, Chansie White, multiple times while the victim was in the back seat of a vehicle Batiste was in on Ridgefield Road in Thibodaux. The victim made it out of the vehicle, but died on the scene. An investigation conducted by the Thibodaux Police Department led to the arrest of Tremell Batiste.

During the trial, Batiste, who decided to testify, claimed he only intended to rob the victim and that the shooting was a tragic accidental reflex. Assistant District Attorney Heather Hendrix, who prosecuted the case, pointed out that the evidence did not support Batiste’s claim.

“You reflexed at least three times, though,” said Assistant District Attorney Heather Hendrix, during cross examination of Batiste. “And after you shot the victim three times, you discarded the gun, casings and the clothes you were wearing. A tragedy would be an unfortunate accident; this was murder.”

The twelve-person jury deliberated for around one and a half hours before returning a unanimous guilty verdict.

Hendrix said, “The family of Chansie White has waited a long time for this day. Justice has been served thanks to the incredible investigation led by Detective Karissa Waguespack and the Thibodaux Police Department.”

Tremell Batiste, who has remained in custody since his arrest, was ordered to remain in custody without bond pending his sentencing date by the Honorable Marla Abel, who presided over the trial.

Batiste faces a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.