Napoleonville man accused of domestic abuse, false imprisonment

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports the arrest of Branden Landry, 34, of 308 St. Mary Street, Napoleonville, LA, on felony charges arising from a domestic incident on Saturday.

On Saturday evening, deputies were dispatched to a local medical facility in connection to a domestic matter.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim and the suspect, now identified as Branden Landry. Upon interviewing the victim, deputies noted physical injuries consistent with domestic abuse.

During the initial investigation, deputies were able to establish that the victim’s injuries were caused by Branden Landry. Deputies further learned that Landry had allegedly taken the victim’s phone, preventing her from seeking assistance and then holding her against her will.

Based on the evidence obtained through the investigation, Branden Landry was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

*Domestic Abuse Battery

*False Imprisonment

Branden Landry was incarcerated pending a bond hearing.