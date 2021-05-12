Napoleonville man accused of trafficking child family member; Houma man arrested for rape in connection

Houma Police announces the arrest of two men, Estill D. King, 53 yrs old of Napoleonville, LA (left), and Adam L. Stingley-24 yrs old of Houma (right), for charges related to Human Trafficking and 1st Degree Rape.

On 5-7-21, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted the Houma Police Department concerning a resident in their jurisdiction reporting a rape that occurred in Houma. It was discovered that Estill D. King transported a family member of his between 12-15 yrs old to Houma and forced the victim to have sex with Adam L. Stingley.

As the investigation continued, forensic interviews were conducted which substantiated warrants for Human Trafficking and 1st Degree Rape being issued for Estill D. King and Adam L. Stingley with bonds of $2,000,000. On 5-11-21 during the afternoon hours, Adam L. Singley was located in Houma and Estill D. King was located in Jefferson Parish. Both suspects were taken into custody and arrested on the aforementioned charges.

Both King and Stingley were transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where they will await bond or court.

Chief Dana Tymone Coleman states, “No human being, let alone a child, should have to endure the type of physical and emotional trauma this victim suffered. Both suspects should be prosecuted to the fullest under the law and be held accountable for their despicable actions.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.